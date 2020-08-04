iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

