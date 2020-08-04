iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF comprises about 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,890,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,625,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,672,000.

Get iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESGE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.