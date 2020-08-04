iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.53

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 2031852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

