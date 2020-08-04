iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.53

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 2031852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

