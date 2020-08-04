iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $30,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.33. 49,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

