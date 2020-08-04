iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $40,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14,703.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

IJH traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

