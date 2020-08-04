iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

