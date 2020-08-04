iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.24. 157,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

