iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $330.50. 128,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day moving average of $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

