iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. 333,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,926. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $222.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

