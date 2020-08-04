iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.28. 12,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $225.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

