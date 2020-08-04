iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.07. 3,087,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

