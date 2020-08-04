Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.72

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 1078696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.68 million and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.