John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.50 on August 21st

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

JBSS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

