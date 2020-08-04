Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 42,087 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after buying an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $701,816,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

TFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. 155,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,065. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.