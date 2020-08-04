Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 44,102 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 359,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.06. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

