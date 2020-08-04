Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 6,285 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

