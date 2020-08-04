Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.29.

COST stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,337. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

