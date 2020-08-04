Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.46% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

