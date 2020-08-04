Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.08 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Total were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Total by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 12.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 99.3% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Total stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 54,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

