Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.84 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,690. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

