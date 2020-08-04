Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. 20,633,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

