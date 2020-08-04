Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,759. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.