Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.32 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,091. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

