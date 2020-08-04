Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 182.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,469,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,648,000 after buying an additional 151,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after buying an additional 250,073 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

GIS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. 144,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,491. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

