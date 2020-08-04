Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 604,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

