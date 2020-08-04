Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.34. 1,308,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average is $249.28. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.