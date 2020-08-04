Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 4,846 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

PM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

