Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 689.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,635. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

