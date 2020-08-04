Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 665,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $196.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.