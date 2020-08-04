Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 14,423 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,444. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

