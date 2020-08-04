Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,941 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,792. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

