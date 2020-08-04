Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.90. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,661. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

