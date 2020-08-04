Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 318 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

NYSE BA traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $165.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,589,968. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

