Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,348 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.67. 5,823,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $372.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

