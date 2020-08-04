Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 41,570 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 41,570 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

