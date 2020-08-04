Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 495 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 495,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,735. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.