Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 175,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

D traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 71,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,848. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

