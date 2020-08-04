Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. 167,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,633. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.33.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

