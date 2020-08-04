Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.01. 73,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,839. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

