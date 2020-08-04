Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 420,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

KALV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,998. The firm has a market cap of $192.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.37. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

