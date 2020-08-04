Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Trading Up 8.4%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.82, approximately 248,484 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,532,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $467.19 million, a P/E ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 2.67.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

