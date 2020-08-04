Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69.
In related news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.