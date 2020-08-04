Kinaxis (KXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.23 million.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$6.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$209.94. The stock had a trading volume of 97,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,168. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$75.15 and a 12 month high of C$212.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$195.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.13.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total value of C$3,001,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,731,151.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$192.55.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.