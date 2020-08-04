Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3,850.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,064,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $255.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,236. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.