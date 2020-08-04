Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 121,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

LOW traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $151.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

