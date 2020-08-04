Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 903.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $143,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $165,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,339. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

