Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 758,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. 381,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,993,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

