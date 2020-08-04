Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,191. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

