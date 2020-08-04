Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $667.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

