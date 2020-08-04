Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.65.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

